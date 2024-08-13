type here...
Kwabena Kwabena became big after endorsing the NPP – Mark Okraku Mantey

By Qwame Benedict
Mark Okraku Mantey who is the deputy tourism minister has disclosed that Kwabena Kwabena became a bigger brand after endorsing the NPP ahead of the 2020 elections.

Sharing his view on the impact of political affiliations on celebrities, he disclosed that some people’s careers tend to take a nose dive after endorsing political parties.

According to him, even though that is the case for most people, some others tend to thrive despite their political endorsement citing Kwabena Kwabena as an example of people who benefitted.

He said although Kwabena Kwabena was a big brand in the country, he became bigger after endorsing Nana Akuffo Addo.

“Kwabena Kwabena became a bigger artiste after ‘NPP Wo Soro’ [song]. Yea, Kwabena Kwabena became more popular after endorsing Candidate Akufo-Addo. So if you have your issues, don’t blame them on the political parties. If you manage yourself well and position yourself well as a brand, you will thrive,” he stated.

Mark Okraku Mantey continued that despite being in politics some companies he has worked with in the past have expressed their willingness to work with him again after he leaves politics.

“I spoke with some companies I used to work with. They said when I am done with politics, they are ready to still do business with me,” he said.

