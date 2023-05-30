Kwabena Kwabena finally tells it all about his ‘supposed’ involvement with the LGBTQ community

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Many Ghanaians believe that Ghanaians Hiplife Musician Kwabena Kwabena is gay. This is because of how he appears to the public.

His style of dressing depicts one who is a part of the LGBTQ community. Kwabena Kwabena was heavily criticised after what he wore to the VGMA 2023 red carpet surfaced online.

Well, the Musician has set records straight while speaking in a new interview with ZionFelix. The singer denied being gay.

He said being gay is not an association that people can join. According to him, gays have a feeling for their fellow men—and the same cannot be said about him.

Kwabena Kwabena stressed that he has never had a feeling for his fellow man.

He defended that wearing a certain dress does not make him gay, adding that such a statement from his critics is unfortunate and ignorant.

The popular Ghanaian musician further revealed having had his three kids with women—so he is not gay.