Kwabena Kwabena has a gift, he’ll become a prophet one day -Ohemaa Mercy

By Lizbeth Brown
Ohemaa Mercy and Kwabena Kwabena
Ghanaian gospel musician Mercy Twum-Ampofo popularly known as Ohemaa Mercy has revealed that highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena will soon be called by God into his ministry.

In an interview, Ohemaa Mercy explained that Kwabena Kwabena has been blessed with a gift which he will use to save lost souls.

According to the gospel musician, Kwabena Kwabena will soon become a powerful man of God who will win souls for the kingdom of God.

Ohemaa Mercy further stated that she has spoken to the highlife musician about God’s plan for him and he is positive about it.

“I believe that God has a way of doing things man cannot describe it. Kwabena Kwabena has a gift and I always tell him that one day, he will become a powerful prophet.

 And he looks at me and smiles at me and says ‘I am getting myself prepared. I don’t want to do anything that will bring the wrath of God on me, so at the right time, Ohemaa; whatever prayer you’re praying shall surely come to pass’,” Ohemaa Mercy revealed.

Kwabena Kwabena is popularly known for writing erotic songs which have won many awards including the Best Vocal Performance and Best Song Writer of the year.

Source:Ghpage

