Kwabena Kwabena impregnated his own cousin and slept with my girlfriend- Kontihene

- Advertisement -

Virtuoso Ghanaian hiplife musician Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng, alias Kontihene, has alleged in a new interview that seasoned highlife artiste and former partner George Kwabena Adu, known by his stage name Kwabena Kwabena, impregnated his own cousin and also slept with his girlfriend.

READ ALSO: I’ll sue Kontihene over his cocaine claims -Kwabena Kwabena

It is public knowledge that there has been a strain on the relationship between the two artistes since they parted ways and stopped working together musically.

Both Kwabena Kwabena and Kontihene have blamed each other for their fallout as the latter has in the past stated that the ”Aso” hit crooner’s drug addiction, promiscuity, and above all his defiant attitude is what led to their separation.

The bad blood between them was rekindled after Kontihene in an interview with entertainment journalist Arnold Baidoo insinuated that the highlife artiste introduced actress Ahuofe Patri into drugs and it was the latter’s mum that told him about her daughter’s addiction.

An irate Kwabena Kwabena in response debunked these allegations and threatened to sue Kontihene for spreading falsehood about him.

He also disassociated himself from Kontihene and mentioned that Kontihene, one of the torchbearers of the hiplife genre, only helped him with his first hit single ”Aso” and nothing more.

However, in a recent interview with Zionfelix, Kontihene has made some unnerving revelations about his former partner and friend.

He asserted that he had everything to do with building the brand Kwabena Kwabena and the name was even his invention.

According to him, he had completely let go of all grudges against Kwabena but had to clarify that Kwabena denying his role in his career only showed he was high on something.

Kontihene added that his investment in Kwabena’s career was put to waste as the singer only became a womanizer and a drug addict.

READ ALSO: I advised Akuapem Poloo on what to say after nude scandal but she refused – Afia Schwar

He also alleged that Kwabena was so twisted in the head that he impregnated his own cousin which his wife found out and hence the failure of his marriage.

Finally, Kontihene advised that the gifts and talents given by God are not to be used in taking advantage of the masses but inspiring them.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He attributed the singer’s fall to his immorality and rebelion.