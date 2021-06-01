- Advertisement -

Distressing news reaching GHPage.com has it that Ghanaian Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena has been involved in an accident.

He was involved in the crash together with artiste manager Nana Poku Ashis and blogger SammyKay.

The accident happened on Monday, May 31, 2021, on the Kumasi Highway while they were returning from a funeral they attended in Kumasi.

The two escaped unhurt.

Kwabena Kwabena was on his way to Accra for an interview with Fiifi Prat of Kingdom Plus FM.

Reports say the musician rammed his car into another one ahead of him after the driver of that vehicle applied at-once-brake in a panic attack after the car’s bonnet suddenly opened.

Photos from the scene of the accident showed the SUV car of the artiste seriously damaged with all airbags deployed after it derailed into the bush.

Watch the video below.