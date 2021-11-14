Kwabena Kwabena refutes gay rumours

- Advertisement -

Talented and celebrated Ghanaian Highlife musician and prolific songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena has aggressively refuted rumors of him being a gay man once again.

Speaking in an interview with Lexis Bill on JOY FM, Kwabena Kwabena shared his opinion about the controversial ANTI-LGBTQI+ Bill.

According to Kwabena Kwabena, although he’s not gay but he finds it very ruthless for us to punish others over their own sexual preference that has no direct effects on anyone.

Kwabena Kwabena who has been pinned as a gay man also refuted the rumors and stated emphatically stated that he will never be attracted to a man.

He said;

“I am a man and I am attracted to women. I can never be attracted to another man”, Continuous discussions on LGBTQ issues rather promote the agenda as against the general societal disapproval of it.”

Meanwhile, the public hearing on the ANTI-LGBTQI+ Bills which started last Thurday under the auspices of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament has been temporarily suspended.