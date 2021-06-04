type here...
Kwabena Kwabena shares first-hand details on accident

By Kweku Derrick
Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena has shared a first-hand account of his recent accident that happened on the Kumasi Highway on Monday.

The artiste and his entourage were returning from a funeral in Kumasi when the incident occurred.

Earlier, reports gathered on the accident indicated that Kwabena Kwabena rammed his vehicle into another car in front of him after its bonnet forcibly opened.

The situation caught the driver by surprise. Hence, he pulled the brake, causing the musician to hit the rear of his car. He escaped unhurt.

Narrating his ordeal in an interview with Fiifi Prat of Kingdom Plus FM, Kwabena Kwabena confirmed the reports and admitted he was driving a bit on a top speed.

He noted that he lost control of the car and ended up in the bush.

Source:GHPage

