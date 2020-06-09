type here...
GhPage News I'm not NDC - Kwabena Owusu Agyei
Source:Ghpage.com
News

I’m not NDC – Kwabena Owusu Agyei

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
|
Prophet-Kwabena-Owusu-Agyei
I'm not NDC - Kwabena Owusu Agyei
- Advertisement -

Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who has been tagged as a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), has denied claims going around that he is a party member.

The pastor has for days now been trending after a video of him bashing the NPP and the Akuffo Addo led government went viral days ago.

In the video, the preacher said good things about the NDC and then bashed Akuffo Addo and his family for trying to rewrite history to favour their agenda.

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong is killing people and making their children orphans – Pastor Owusu Agyei

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hot FM before his arrest by the National security, Prophet Owusu Agyei was asked about his political affiliation.

According to him, people are mistaking his comments to mean he is an NDC meanwhile he is not one of them.

Explaining himself, he stated that he doesn’t belong to any political party in the country.

Also Read: Kwabena Owusu Agyei arrested by National security during live interview

Kwabena Owusu Agyei revealed that he only speaks what has been communicated to him by God and as such people shouldn’t tag him as NDC.

Watch the video below:

Kwabena Owusu Agyei is currently in the grips of the National security for some of his earlier comments described as a national threat.

Previous articleTop 7 Kennedy Agyapong beefs that took the nation by storm
Next articleWendy Shay walks out on Nana Romeo during live interview

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Mallam cuts off boy’s finger for allegedly stealing T-roll

Mr. Tabernacle -
A piece of vile and villainous news that reached us affirms an Islamic scholar (Mallam) has allegedly cut off the finger of...
Read more
News

Kwabena Owusu Agyei remanded for 2 weeks by court

Qwame Benedict -
Embattled man of God identified as Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who was arrested this morning by National security personnel has been remanded...
Read more
News

Prampram Police Chief Inspector collapses and dies

Mr. Tabernacle -
News reaching Ghpage indicates that a female Police Chief Inspector stationed at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region has collapsed and died.
Read more
News

Trotro mate arrested for trying to electrocuting his SHS girlfriend

Qwame Benedict -
A trotro mate in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region identified as Lumba is currently in police custody after he tried electrocuting his...
Read more
News

Pictures of George Floyd’s memorial service surface online

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Pictures of the memorial service for George Floyd has been spotted online as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture commemorate the...
Read more
News

Chairman Wontumi threatens to reveal the killer of late Atta Mills

Qwame Benedict -
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling party the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the person of Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
27.4 ° C
27.4 °
27.4 °
78 %
5.5kmh
90 %
Tue
27 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

List of the richest business people in Ghana and their net worth in 2020

RASHAD -
The Richest person to ever walk the face of this earth is credited to the first king of Timbuktu, Mansa Musa 1...
Read more
Lifestyle

Joy Prime mistakenly shows porn during News broadcast

Qwame Benedict -
One of Ghana's biggest media houses Joy Prime mistakenly aired porn during a news broadcast which sent shocks to their viewers.
Read more
Lifestyle

Kwabena Owusu Agyei arrested by National security during live interview

Qwame Benedict -
Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who is a staunch NDC member has been arrested by some personnel of the National security for some...
Read more
Entertainment

Video: Funny Face’s ex-wife finally returns his daughters to him?

Mr. Tabernacle -
Funny Face in recent times has gone haywire over the absence of his twin daughters, Ella and Bella after his ex-wife Ama...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News