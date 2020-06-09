- Advertisement -

Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who has been tagged as a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), has denied claims going around that he is a party member.

The pastor has for days now been trending after a video of him bashing the NPP and the Akuffo Addo led government went viral days ago.

In the video, the preacher said good things about the NDC and then bashed Akuffo Addo and his family for trying to rewrite history to favour their agenda.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hot FM before his arrest by the National security, Prophet Owusu Agyei was asked about his political affiliation.

According to him, people are mistaking his comments to mean he is an NDC meanwhile he is not one of them.

Explaining himself, he stated that he doesn’t belong to any political party in the country.

Kwabena Owusu Agyei revealed that he only speaks what has been communicated to him by God and as such people shouldn’t tag him as NDC.

Kwabena Owusu Agyei is currently in the grips of the National security for some of his earlier comments described as a national threat.