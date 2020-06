- Advertisement -

Embattled man of God identified as Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who was arrested this morning by National security personnel has been remanded for two weeks.

The pastor who has been tagged as an NDC member after his arrest this morning was processed for court.

He, however, failed to get the services of a lawyer hence his remand.

According to a source within the court, he is likely to be taken to Winneba to serve his remand.