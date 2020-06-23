Kwabena Owusu granted GH¢100,000 bail by an Accra circuit court

- Advertisement -

Embattled man of God identified as Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei has been granted bail by an Accra circuit court after his arrest some weeks back.

READ ALSO: Kwabena Owusu Agyei remanded for 2 weeks by court

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei was arrested on the 9th of June by National Security and got remanded by the court for two weeks.

In a video that circulated on social media, the outspoken man looking all sober was seen in handcuffs with him holding the wee whiles the security men mock him.

2 weeks after he was remanded, he was arraigned before the court where he pleaded not guilty of the charges pinned on him for threatening to take the life of the EC Boss Madam Jean Mensah.

Counsel for the accused, Victor Adawudu, making his case for the bail condition said the accused, Apostle Adjei is a good man with a pure heart.

READ ALSO: ‘Wee’ found on Kwabena Owusu Agyei after National security arrested him

Kwabena Owusu Agyei pleaded not guilty of the threat of death as captured at Section 75 of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and possession of narcotic drugs.

The Court judge, Emmanuel Essandoh, having heard his plea, granted him GH¢ 100,000 bail with three sureties. He is to report to the police every two weeks and also submit his passport.

More soon…..