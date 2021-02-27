Legendary Kwabena Yeboah is 27 years on Sports Highlights, Ghana bows

- Advertisement -

It is now 27 years and over since the Legendary Ghanaian Sports Journalist Kwabena Yeboah started hosting his popular TV sports program dubbed the SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS.

Without any slightest shake of doubt, his TV program which is aired on GTV is the longest Television program to have to have run on TV till date.

He started the TV show in February 1994, marking 27 his 27th year as the show continue to run live on GTV every Monday night.

Around the mid nineties where there were no influx of satellite Television in Ghana, the directors and producers at GTV came up with a brainchild to introduce a sports program on TV where most of the the Europeans and local football GAMES played on the weekend will be shown on Monday night in one program which was named Sports Highlights.

Young and very energetic Kwabena Yeboah had the nod to host the program which later became the toast of town.

Kwabena the legendary football commentator made the show a great show with his broad knowledge of the game and his unique style of presentation.

After so many years, he still anchors the program on GTV. Many Ghanaians and sports lovers across the globe took to social media to celebrate the astute sports journalist who has nurtured many great journalists in Ghana and beyond.

Apart from his unique abilities in presenting, analyzing sports, Kwabena is also if not the greatest sports writer Ghana have had, he will certainly be among the first 2.

He was the chief editor of the once top newspaper in Africa, called the Africa sports newspaper.