Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko finally breaks silence after he was caught on tape giving a ‘white envelope’ to EC Officials

In a recent development, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, has confirmed that he was the individual captured in footage placing a white envelope on the table of Electoral Commission (EC) officials during the Ejisu by-election in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which stirred public outcry and prompted swift action from the EC, resulted in the suspension of the implicated officials pending further investigations.

The circulated video shows Professor Kingsley Nyarko approaching the EC officials’ table at the Fumesua Pentecost Church polling centre and leaving an envelope believed to contain cash before departing.

Addressing the video, Nyarko clarified in an interview with journalists that his intention was not to influence the EC officials with the contents of the envelope.

He expressed readiness to cooperate with any inquiries conducted by the Ghana Police Service concerning the matter.

In response, the EC issued a statement announcing the immediate removal of the two temporary staff members involved in the incident.

The commission reiterated its commitment to upholding integrity, truth, and transparency in the electoral process.

The EC’s preliminary investigation revealed that the envelope contained funds designated for lunch expenses for the officials, as Nyarko had inquired about their meal arrangements before leaving the envelope.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, confirmed that an investigation into the alleged bribery incident has commenced.

The outcome of this investigation will determine the subsequent actions to be taken by the EC in response to the matter.

Amidst the suspension of the two officials and ongoing investigations, the EC appealed for calm, emphasizing its dedication to maintaining fundamental principles of integrity and transparency.

The by-election in Ejisu was prompted by the vacancy resulting from the passing of Member of Parliament, Dr. John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

The election involves six candidates, including three independent candidates, highlighting the importance of ensuring the integrity of the electoral process to uphold public trust and confidence.