type here...
GhPage Entertainment Kwadwo Nkansah and Kwaku Manu clash on UTV; Nearly exchanged blows on...
Entertainment

Kwadwo Nkansah and Kwaku Manu clash on UTV; Nearly exchanged blows on a live TV

Avatar
By RASHAD
Updated:
Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin - Kwaku Manu
Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin - Kwaku Manu
- Advertisement -

It was nearly bloody when Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kwaku Manu clashed on Live TV inside the studios of UTV. They were only calmed down by other panelists on the show.

The two were on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s show, United Showbiz on UTV. They were on the show with Bill Asamoah, Mercy Asiedu, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Ellen White, and Akrobeto.

SEE ALSO: “She is such an intelligent woman with many talents” – Video of Rawlings praising his soulmate and baby mama, Nathalie Yamb surfaces online after his death (Video)

After sharing their experience on how they got into the movie industry, Nana Ama Mcbrown questioned Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin on his new TV Series “Cocoa Season”.

Mcbrown wanted to know why Lilwin granted an interview and insinuated the big stars in Kumawood didn’t shoot scenes in his series despite its huge publicity because of hate.

Bill Asamoa advised Lilwin to do the right and know how to get big stars on his series. He can’t just call them to pass through and expect them to be there.

SEE ALSO: Mahama signs NDC’s version of Rawlings Book of Condolence after JJ’s family refused him access to their Book of Condolence (Photos)

Kwaku Manu who was also not cast in the series said Lilwin has no right to say he is hated by anyone in the industry simply because they did not get time to appear in his show because he has also refused to be on his own series.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

But Lilwin took offense and it became a serious banter between the two. It was heated to the extent that Kwaku Manu told Lilwin not to think he is the only richest actor in Ghana and humble himself because he is a small boy.

Mcbrown had to break the show and go on break to calm nerves. Social media is already boiling with the issues.

Watch the video below

SEE ALSO: I can’t imagine my life without you – JJ Rawlings’ alleged baby mama, Nathalie Yamb weeps on social media (Photos)

Trending
Photos: The Beautiful Dr. Louisa Ansong Stonebwoy Will be Marrying This Friday

Well, Mcbrown after coming back from commercial break claims it was faked beef and just a prank, but and you and I know better right…lol.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News