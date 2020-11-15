- Advertisement -

It was nearly bloody when Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kwaku Manu clashed on Live TV inside the studios of UTV. They were only calmed down by other panelists on the show.

The two were on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s show, United Showbiz on UTV. They were on the show with Bill Asamoah, Mercy Asiedu, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Ellen White, and Akrobeto.

After sharing their experience on how they got into the movie industry, Nana Ama Mcbrown questioned Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin on his new TV Series “Cocoa Season”.

Mcbrown wanted to know why Lilwin granted an interview and insinuated the big stars in Kumawood didn’t shoot scenes in his series despite its huge publicity because of hate.

Bill Asamoa advised Lilwin to do the right and know how to get big stars on his series. He can’t just call them to pass through and expect them to be there.

Kwaku Manu who was also not cast in the series said Lilwin has no right to say he is hated by anyone in the industry simply because they did not get time to appear in his show because he has also refused to be on his own series.

But Lilwin took offense and it became a serious banter between the two. It was heated to the extent that Kwaku Manu told Lilwin not to think he is the only richest actor in Ghana and humble himself because he is a small boy.

Mcbrown had to break the show and go on break to calm nerves. Social media is already boiling with the issues.

Well, Mcbrown after coming back from commercial break claims it was faked beef and just a prank, but and you and I know better right…lol.