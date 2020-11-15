It seems the friction between Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kwaku Manu is deeper than most Kumawood lovers anticipated and it was clearly seen when the two clashed on Mcbrown’s show.

In the heat of the moment, Kwaku Manu warned Kwadwo Nkansah on Live TV to humble himself because he is not richer than anybody in the industry as he wants everyone to believe.

Kwaku Manu even told Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin that he is a small boy and must learn to drop the arrogance and do things the right way.

As expected, Kwadow Nkansah Lilwin hit back and told Kwaku Manu to show him the respect he deserves because he is not a small boy at all.

It all started when Nana Ama Mcbrown asked Kwadwo Nknasah Lilwin why he granted an interview and said the big stars in Kumawod are avoiding being cast in his new tv series, Cocoa Season.

Kwaku Manu who could not agree with Lilwin questions him on why he had to go and grant an interview with a blogger and boldly claim he is hated by the big stars in the Kumawiid industry and that is why they are avoiding his series.

Bob Siga revealed that he has called many industry players unto his show but not all have been able to come through. But he will never label any of them as a hater for that reason.

He claims even Lilwin is avoiding his show but he won’t tag Lilwin as a hater so he should humble himself and do things the right way as advised by Bill Asamoah.

Watch the entire show down below

On the show with Kwaku Manu and Lilwin were Bill Asamoah, Akrobeto, Vivian Jill, Mercy Asiedu, and Ellen White. The show was hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Well, it’s becoming obvious that Kumawood is just not coming back again with his huge division. We wish them well in their individual endeavors