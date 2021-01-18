type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Kwadwo Safo Jnr flaunts his plush mansion and 7 luxurious cars in...
Lifestyle

Kwadwo Safo Jnr flaunts his plush mansion and 7 luxurious cars in a photo

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kwadwo Safo mansion cars
Kwadwo Safo mansion cars
- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Safo Jnr has put his house and cars on display in a new photo with a real deep caption.

The son and heir of innovator, Apostle Kwadwo Safo posted a picture of his grand mansion and luxurious cars.

From the shot, the beautiful edifice with Traditional symbols on it – to show how in touch his family is with our culture, the engineer motivated his fans and followers with the words “hustle”.

Also in the picture were 7 luxurious cars, with most of them being from his own car manufacturing company, Kantanka Automobiles, as well as a Mercedes G-wagon.

SEE POST BELOW:

Kwadwo Safo mansion cars
Kwadwo Safo mansion cars

Reports coming in from the Oti Region had it that an 11-year-old boy dubbed the new Kantanka had developed a tricycle that could be used at tourist attraction centres and takes one passenger.

Beautiful pictures of the boy’s invention flooded social media

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 18, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News