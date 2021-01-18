Kwadwo Safo Jnr flaunts his plush mansion and 7 luxurious cars in a photo

- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Safo Jnr has put his house and cars on display in a new photo with a real deep caption.

The son and heir of innovator, Apostle Kwadwo Safo posted a picture of his grand mansion and luxurious cars.

From the shot, the beautiful edifice with Traditional symbols on it – to show how in touch his family is with our culture, the engineer motivated his fans and followers with the words “hustle”.

Also in the picture were 7 luxurious cars, with most of them being from his own car manufacturing company, Kantanka Automobiles, as well as a Mercedes G-wagon.

SEE POST BELOW:

Kwadwo Safo mansion cars

Reports coming in from the Oti Region had it that an 11-year-old boy dubbed the new Kantanka had developed a tricycle that could be used at tourist attraction centres and takes one passenger.

Beautiful pictures of the boy’s invention flooded social media