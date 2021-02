Kwadwo Safo Jnr has shared a beautiful daddy and kids moment on social media.

The father of 3 posted a video of himself and his kids spending quality time together.

In the company of his very adorable kids, the entrepreneur decided to share the moment with his fans.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Kwadwo Safo Jnr and his kids share special family moment in new video pic.twitter.com/CbWNfT2neR — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 5, 2021

Kwadwo Safo Jnr is the first born son of his father Apostle Kwadwo Safo and also the CEO of Kantanka Automobile.

Running in the stead of his father, Kwadwo Safo now oversees the company birth by his father.