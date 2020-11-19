type here...
Entertainment

Kwadwo Sheldon calls Teacher Kwadwo a paedophile and rapist as they clash on social media

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kwadwo Sheldon Teacher Kwadwo
Kwadwo Sheldon has called Teacher Kwadwo a rapist and a paedophile as they are currently involved in a heated banter on social media.

Both social media influencers are staking a claim on being the best content creator in the country and it is starting to get unhealthy.

The genesis of their little altercation was when Teacher Kwadwo took to Facebook trolling Sheldon in the event of losing his YouTube channel.

In an exclusive interview on Okay FM with host Abeiku Santana, Teacher Kwadwo with his satiric sense of humour explained that by trolling Sheldon he was only drawing attention to the latter.

The blogger who is a teacher by profession expressed that to prove he had no ill intent towards his colleague, he made a post directing his followers to go check out Sheldon’s new channel.

Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo who goes with the byname Kwadwo Sheldon asked Teacher Kwadwo to be a man and own up by admitting that he was ridiculing him and not helping him out when he lost his YouTube account.

Both content creators were involved in banter on the show as they both displayed their wit with mocking remarks about each other.

However, they have taken their exchanges online as they kept deriding each other with a stream of posts.

Sheldon hit low calling Teacher Kwadwo a rapist and a paedophile.

In a joke gone wrong made by Teacher Kwadwo on Facebook somewhere in 2016, he passed paedophilic comments about liking a JHS 1 girl in his school.

Kwadwo Sheldon dug up the posts and teased that he could be all the things his colleague called him but a rapist and a paedophile.

SEE POSTS BELOW:

Kwadwo Sheldon calls Teacher Kwadwo paedophile
Teacher Kwadwo paedophile post 1
Teacher Kwadwo paedophile post 2
Kwadwo Sheldon resuscitated the issues regarding Teacher Kwadwo losing his deal with Huawei because of his inappropriate posts about kids way beyond his age.

Teacher Kwadwo paedophile post 3
Kwadwo Sheldon Teacher Kwadwo exchanges
Kwadwo Sheldon ridicules Teacher Kwadwo
Teacher Kwadwo in response asserted that Sheldon was overreacting over mere social media trolling reaffirming that his posts were not out of bitterness but just him being his usual sarcastic self.

He restated that he is the original content creator and regardless of what Sheldon did he will forever be the best at what he does.

SEE POSTS BELOW:

Teacher Kwadwo response 1
Teacher Kwadwo response 2
Teacher Kwadwo response 3
Teacher Kwadwo response 4
Teacher Kwadwo added that he had moved on from the issues related to his paedophilic comments and has become even more successful now.

Cybernauts have questioned why two of the most influential social media content creators instead of spurring each other on are tearing themselves down.

Source:GHPAGE

