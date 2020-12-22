Kwadwo Sheldon slams Sarkodie for charging outrageous rates for his Rapperholic concert

- Advertisement -

Content Creator and Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has slammed Sarkodie for charging outrageous amounts for this years (2020) Rapperholic Concert.

The price of tickets according to the organizers of the Rapperholic event starts from ¢10,000, ¢6,000 and ¢500.

Sarkodie Rapperholic

The prices have sparked a massive controversy on social media as netizens are talking about it because they find it outrageous.

Some die-hard fans of Shatta Wale on social media bared their teeth wide at the man who is described by many as the most decorated rapper in Africa, Sarkodie over the rates.

A fan slammed Sarkodie in a tweet saying that for him to raise the prices to an all-time high in a year like 2020 meant he was selfish.

Well, the freshest celebrity to add his voice to the ‘roast’ on social media is Kwadow Sheldon.

In a tweet, the famous showbiz character is of the view that going to just listen to rap songs we already have on our phones, others and paying such huge amounts is useless.

Sheldon in his reaction on social media stressed that there’s nothing so extraordinary about this year’s concert therefore it’s imprudent for anyone to pay.

Again, the ‘controversial’ online personality opted to rather take that money (the amount Sarkodie is charging for his concert) to chew pork for the next two months.

