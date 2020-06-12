"Kwadwo has broken my heart" - Mom mourns uncontrollably at one-week memorial ( video)

Excerpts from Kwadwo Wiafe’s one-week memorial have hit social media with some very emotional scenes as the late presenter’s family commemorates his unfortunate demise at his family home in Accra.

Kwadwo Wiafe, presenter at Despite Media’s Neat Fm and master of ceremonies (MC), on Thursday, June 4, 2020, drew his last breath at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after what was said to be a short ailment.

The former Head of Marketing at UTV who was known for his humour and dynamism also carved a niche for himself ‘MCing’ at major events notably Serwaa Amihere’s 30th birthday party as well as Despite’s son, Kennedy’s glamorous wedding to wife Tracy in February this year.

Emotional scenes from the one-week commemoration have surfaced on social media as family and colleagues gathered to mourn the death of the vibrant presenter.

Kwadwo’s mum, in a video, is seen in tears while mourning her late son. She is heard saying that his late son has broken her heart.

She mourned uncontrollably with some members of her family consoling her.