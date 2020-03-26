type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Kwahu township under lockdown until further notice

By Qwame Benedict
Kwahu
Kwahu township under lockdown until further notice
In the wake of the number of positive coronavirus cases recorded in the country, the chief and elders of Kwahu have released a press statement declaring a lockdown on all indigenes of the land to stay at wherever they are.

According to the Chiefs, Kwahu has old people residing there and therefore if these natives come from places where they reside, they could cause an outbreak of the Coronavirus which will be an unbearable situation.

The press statement also warned the people staying in the town are prohibited from going out of the town to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The statement indicated that all social gatherings during this period should be halted until further notice.

Read the statement below:

As of the morning of 26th March 2020, a total of fifty-four (54) cases including three (3) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems. All the three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions. All the other fifty-one (51) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative.

