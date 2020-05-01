Leo is Coming
Kwaisey Pee takes to social media to show off his beautiful daughter

By Qwame Benedict
Kwaisey Pee takes to social media to show off his beautiful daughter
Highlife musician Kwaisey Pee, born Kwasi Poku Addae, has shown off one of his children for the first time on social media.

In a new video, Kwaisey Pee who is known to have three children unveiled one of them, a girl who prefers to be called Coco.

Also Read: NAM1 is the only celebrity in Ghana – Kwaisey Pee

The video as sighted has Kwaisey Pee’s daughter singing her father’s latest song, Nonfa which features rapper Medikal.

Wearing a red t-shirt, Coco looked really looked beautiful as she jammed to her father’s latest song.

The video was shared by Kwaisey Pee himself on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 29, 2020.

Also Read: Kuami Eugene and co have refused to collaborate with me – Kwaisey Pee

Sharing the video, the Highlife singer urged his daughter to continue singing for him saying “Sing for daddy baby #Nonfa.”

Watch video of Coco singing below:

Suprisingly, source are saying she is just 16-years-old.

Previous articleProphet Kumchacha hits back at Demon Breaker over ‘fake pastor’ allegations
Next articleMy ex-wife was an angel – Funny Face

