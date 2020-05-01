Kwaisey Pee takes to social media to show off his beautiful daughter

- Advertisement -

Highlife musician Kwaisey Pee, born Kwasi Poku Addae, has shown off one of his children for the first time on social media.

In a new video, Kwaisey Pee who is known to have three children unveiled one of them, a girl who prefers to be called Coco.

The video as sighted has Kwaisey Pee’s daughter singing her father’s latest song, Nonfa which features rapper Medikal.

Wearing a red t-shirt, Coco looked really looked beautiful as she jammed to her father’s latest song.

The video was shared by Kwaisey Pee himself on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 29, 2020.

Sharing the video, the Highlife singer urged his daughter to continue singing for him saying “Sing for daddy baby #Nonfa.”

Watch video of Coco singing below:

