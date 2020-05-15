type here...
Kwaku Annan caught on tape accepting bribe to destroy Anas

By Qwame Benedict
The host of NET 2 Flagship program ‘The Seat’ Kwaku Annan has been caught on tape be investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas accepting a bribe to destroy him(Anas).

The journalist who has been exposing people especially pastors on his show with the help of his boss Kennedy Agyapong got on the wrong side after Anas dropped the video of him taking money from Anas.

In the video, Kwaku Annan was handed some wades of cash in Ghana cedis on two different occasions.

The video was recorded years ago by the investigative journalist when he got wind that some people including Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was ganging up to drag his name in the mud as a corrupt person.

Watch the video below:

We are made to believe that his current attitude might have triggered people to dig into the archives to bring out the video again.

In other news, US-based Ghanaian Kevin Taylor in one of his ‘With All Due Respect’ video alleged that the presenter once stole a Member of Parliament watch when he was a parliamentary correspondent.

