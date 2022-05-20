Kwaku Bonsam ‘curses’ President Akufo-Addo, this is what he said

- Advertisement -

Celebrity fetish priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has vented what he described as the collective frustration of Ghanaians on President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo will go to hell for lying to Ghanaians and letting the citizenry down.

Speaking on Angel FM where he pronounced the curses, Nana Kwaku Bonsam said Akufo-Addo has failed to deliver on his promises to Ghanaians and thus is a sure candidate for Hell.

“You mentioned that we have the money yet are hungry. But now that you’ve joined the government, we’re even more hungry. We can’t afford to live comfortably, and our girlfriends are deserting us because we can’t afford to keep up,” he explained.

“The bible talks about lies, and the President lied, thus he will go to hell,” the fetish priest believes the President’s lies will send him to hell.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam intimated that it was unacceptable for Ghanaians to be living in abject penury which has been worse by poor governance and economic hardship.

Therefore he has laid the blame on the head of President Akufo-Addo who according to him has failed to capitalize on the resources of the country to push for Ghana to be a prosperous nation.