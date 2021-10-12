type here...
Kwaku Bonsam exposes top Ghanaian musicians who visit him for hit songs

By Lizbeth Brown
Kwaku Bonsam
Popular Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam has disclosed that he has helped several top musicians in Ghana to churn out hit songs.

In an interview on Okay FM, the fetish priest revealed that most of Ghana’s top musicians visit his shrine for hit songs.

According to Kwaku Bonsam, he is behind most of the hit songs these top musicians produce.

Kwaku Bonsam who almost mentioned all the names of these musicians asserted that he has shreds of evidence to buttress his claims.

The controversial fetish priest also stated emphatically that his dwarves are the songwriters for most of the bangers.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam then lambasted these musicians for turning their backs on him after gaining popularity.

He averred that these A-list musicians rather give praises to God for their success or breakthrough and fail to show appreciation to him and his dwarves.

According to him, this is the reason why these musicians die out and are not able to stay in the limelight for a longer period.

Source:Ghpage

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Accra
