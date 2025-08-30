Kwaku Flick reveals his admiration for Daddy Lumba

Ghanaian musician Kwaku Flick has disclosed his desire to embody the legendary highlife icon Daddy Lumba in his music career.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage, the young artist expressed deep admiration for the late highlife great, noting that he aspires to sing and perform in the style that made Lumba a household name.

“Daddy Lumba is someone I admire so much. I would be very happy to sing and perform in his way. I want to be the reincarnation of Daddy Lumba,” Kwaku Flick said.

He also clarified a common misconception about his craft, stressing that he is not strictly a hardcore hiplife artiste.

According to him, he has already recorded several highlife songs that showcase his versatility and connection to Ghana’s rich musical heritage.

Kwaku Flick encouraged Ghanaians to look forward to more of his upcoming projects, hinting that fans can expect songs inspired by Daddy Lumba’s timeless style.

