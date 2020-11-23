- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has waded into the ongoing Funny Face-Baby Mama drama that has taken over the news portals in the country.

Readers are already in the know of how and why Funny Face and his twin baby Mama, Ama Vanessa started this whole social media ‘fight’.

Well, a concerned Kwaku Manu has in a new video reacted to the trending news sending some advice to his colleague in showbiz, Funny Face.

Seated in his car, the award-winning Ghanaian actor and host of the aggressive interview on YouTube averred that Funny Face needs urgent help, hence calling on Ghanaians to come to his aid asap.

Kwaku Manu stressed that close associations of the comic actor should stop goading him but rather help him to come out of the state he’s currently finding himself in.

He disclosed that Funny’s situation shouldn’t be taken lightly as he need prayers because it may have some spiritual connection.

Unhappy about how matters are worsening, Kwaku Manu aka ‘Bob Ciga’ told Funny Face to stop taking weed or any other hard drugs which he may be on to relieve pain.

Mind you, Funny Face in audio has confirmed to be a weed smoker.

He added that he doesn’t care if Funny Face angrily reacts to the advice given to him, all that he wants is for him to listen and act accordingly.

Kwaku Manu begged Funny Face to please stop sharing his marital affairs because it is not healthy.

According to him, not everyone’s in a happy marriage but they don’t come on social media to talk about it.

Reacting to Kwaku Manu’s advice in tears, Funny Face asked for God’s blessing for him and expressed his love for him. “Kwaku God bless you, Kwaku I love you man, soon I’ll explain things to you,” Funny Face said.

Again, he established that he will beat Lilwin and Kalybos wherever he meets them.