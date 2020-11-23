type here...
GhPage Entertainment Kwaku Manu advises Funny Face over his issues with his Twin baby...
Entertainment

Kwaku Manu advises Funny Face over his issues with his Twin baby mama

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kwaku-Manu-and-Funny-Face
Kwaku-Manu-and-Funny-Face
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has waded into the ongoing Funny Face-Baby Mama drama that has taken over the news portals in the country.

Readers are already in the know of how and why Funny Face and his twin baby Mama, Ama Vanessa started this whole social media ‘fight’.

Well, a concerned Kwaku Manu has in a new video reacted to the trending news sending some advice to his colleague in showbiz, Funny Face.

Seated in his car, the award-winning Ghanaian actor and host of the aggressive interview on YouTube averred that Funny Face needs urgent help, hence calling on Ghanaians to come to his aid asap.

Kwaku Manu stressed that close associations of the comic actor should stop goading him but rather help him to come out of the state he’s currently finding himself in.

He disclosed that Funny’s situation shouldn’t be taken lightly as he need prayers because it may have some spiritual connection.

Unhappy about how matters are worsening, Kwaku Manu aka ‘Bob Ciga’ told Funny Face to stop taking weed or any other hard drugs which he may be on to relieve pain.

Mind you, Funny Face in audio has confirmed to be a weed smoker. Read here; I smoke weed- Funny Face finally confesses

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

He added that he doesn’t care if Funny Face angrily reacts to the advice given to him, all that he wants is for him to listen and act accordingly.

Kwaku Manu begged Funny Face to please stop sharing his marital affairs because it is not healthy.

According to him, not everyone’s in a happy marriage but they don’t come on social media to talk about it.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Reacting to Kwaku Manu’s advice in tears, Funny Face asked for God’s blessing for him and expressed his love for him. “Kwaku God bless you, Kwaku I love you man, soon I’ll explain things to you,” Funny Face said.

Again, he established that he will beat Lilwin and Kalybos wherever he meets them.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 23, 2020
Accra
clear sky
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
2.5mph
0 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News