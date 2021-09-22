type here...
Kwaku Manu and wife divorce after 4 kids

By Lizbeth Brown
Renowned Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has allegedly divorced his US-based Ghanaian wife identified as Mrs Dianne Okailey Manu.

This unfortunate dissolution of the marriage was revealed by blogger Kobby Kyei on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the blogger disclosed that Kwaku Manu and his wife have reportedly gone their separate ways in dramatic circumstances.

The reason for their divorce is currently unknown but the couple has four children together.

He wrote; “Popular Kumawood Star Kwaku Manu divorces US-based wife in dramatic circumstances”.

Kwaku Manu and his wife have been married for some years now and they seemingly looked like a happy family.

The actor has admitted to cheating on his wife in the past but we can’t tell if that’s the cause of the divorce.

Source:Ghpage

