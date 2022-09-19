- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has shared a video of himself having a blast in Maryland-USA.

In the video, Kwaku Manu who was beaming with glittering smiles like someone who has won the lottery announced his presence in the elite State in the US.

He gave his fans a sneak peek of his rumoured newly acquired property believed to cost around $250,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 2,522,585.00 and over 20 billion old Ghana cedis.

Although, Kwaku Manu didn’t emphatically state whether he’s the owner of the house or not but reports on the internet suggest he has the property in his name.

And the reason behind his quietness is because he normally keeps his winnings private.

In the video, joyful Kwaku Manu asked his fans in the state to send him their location via direct message (DM) so that they can meet and have fun.

