Kwaku Manu chills in Maryland-USA

By Armani Brooklyn
Kwaku Manu
Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has shared a video of himself having a blast in Maryland-USA.

In the video, Kwaku Manu who was beaming with glittering smiles like someone who has won the lottery announced his presence in the elite State in the US.

READ ALSO: Kwaku Manu shares a massive throwback picture

He gave his fans a sneak peek of his rumoured newly acquired property believed to cost around $250,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 2,522,585.00 and over 20 billion old Ghana cedis.

Although, Kwaku Manu didn’t emphatically state whether he’s the owner of the house or not but reports on the internet suggest he has the property in his name.

And the reason behind his quietness is because he normally keeps his winnings private.

In the video, joyful Kwaku Manu asked his fans in the state to send him their location via direct message (DM) so that they can meet and have fun.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Kwaku Manu slams Dr Bawumia for saying he will choose Ghana card over 1000 road interchanges

    Source:Ghpage

