Kwaku Manu finally breaks silence on secret wedding plus alleged new beautiful wife

Ghanaian comic actor, Kwaku Manu, has finally responded to swirling rumours that he has secretly married another woman following his ex-wife’s recent marriage.

The Kumawood star took to his Instagram page to clear the air, addressing the speculations that have been making rounds on social media.

In a new video, Kwaku Manu acknowledged that he had seen posts and comments suggesting that he was in a relationship with a mystery woman, with some even alleging that he had secretly married.

However, the actor has firmly denied these claims, insisting that there is no truth to the rumours.

“I have seen a picture of me and a lady, alleged to be my wife or girlfriend, circulated by people on social media. There is nothing like that. There is no truth in the rumours,” – Kwaku Manu stated.

Kwaku Manu also explained that he initially intended to ignore the rumours but felt compelled to respond after receiving numerous phone calls from concerned family members and friends who believed the allegations might be true.

“I planned to ignore it, but I’ve had so many calls from loved ones asking if it’s true. I have no connection with the lady being spread around,”- He stated.

The rumours began to gain traction after news broke that Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey, had remarried a white man abroad.

Speculation about Manu’s own romantic life intensified, with various social media users sharing pictures of the actor alongside an unidentified woman, leading many to jump to conclusions about his relationship status.