Last Saturday, 11th July 2020 at the studios of United Television, on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s ‘United Showbiz’ show, Lilwin and Funny Face went very ‘dirty’ as they took their long-standing beef to another dangerous level.

The two comedians disregarded the mass viewership of the favourite local television station to disgrace themselves to a point that nearly disrupted the show from proceeding. It was an embarrassing moment.

Their hysterical demeanour at UTV generated a serious buzz on social media with the majority blasting them for the childish display. Kwaku Manu, an actor has joined in to blast them.

In a video sighted on social media, angry Kwaku Manu according to him believes that Lilwn and Funny Face heated scuffle on TV was total nonsense and absolutely useless. To him, they were rather acting.

Kwaku Manu further reacting to their feud stated that he will personally deal with them if they do not heed to their pledges to Ghanaians not to repeat their actions.

He cautioned them not to repeat such actions if they claim to have resolved the issue.

Kwaku Manu added that Lilwin and Funny Face have been allowed to fool in this country for a long time, therefore, it’s time they should be called to order and advised on how to behave in public.

