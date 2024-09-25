Kwaku Manu flaunts over GHS1.5 million cybertruck (Video)

type here...
Celebrated Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu is currently enjoying a well-deserved holiday in the United States, and as always, his trip has been nothing short of exciting.

Known for his frequent travels to the U.S., Kwaku Manu has given his fans a glimpse into his latest adventure by sharing a heartwarming video of himself cruising inside a 2024 all-black Tesla Cybertruck, valued at $100,000.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, the actor can be seen enthusiastically speaking about his experience with the futuristic vehicle.

Kwaku Manu expressed his awe at the design and performance of the Tesla Cybertruck, sharing how much he’s enjoying driving around in such a cutting-edge vehicle during his vacation.

The sleek, all-black Cybertruck represents one of the latest innovations from Tesla, known for its electric power, unique design, and high-end features.

Kwaku Manu’s experience has clearly added to the luxury of his U.S. holiday, leaving fans both impressed and inspired.

As always, the actor’s energy and charm were on full display as he engaged with his followers, offering them a peek into his stylish and enjoyable getaway.

Kwaku Manu’s latest U.S. trip has only heightened the excitement surrounding his ventures abroad, further cementing his place as one of Ghana’s beloved entertainers.

