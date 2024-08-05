Kwaku Manu is tarnishing my image because I refused to have sekz with him – Serwaa Telemo alleges (Video)

In a shocking revelation, Kumawood actress Serwaa Telemo has accused Kwaku Manu of attempting to sabotage her career because she refused his romantic advances.

The actress, who gained popularity for her appearance in Gasmilla’s hit music video ‘Telemo,’ opened up about the alleged incident in a recent interview.

In the course of the interview, Serwaa Telemo did not hold back in expressing her frustration and anger towards Kwaku Manu.

She claimed that Manu harbours a deep-seated hatred for her simply because she declined his attempts to sleep with her.



“He hates me because I refused to allow him to have sekz me,” – she stated bluntly.

The actress went further to criticize Kwaku Manu’s standing in the industry.

-- AD --

She dismissed his assertion that she isn’t among the big names in Kumawood, countering that Manu himself does not measure up to icons like Agya Koo and Lilwin.

“He’s always claiming I’m not part of the big names, but he also cannot be compared to the real big names in Kumawood,” she remarked.

In addition to her accusations of sabotage, Serwaa Telemo highlighted what she perceives as Kwaku Manu’s hypocritical behaviour.

She alleged that while Manu tries to keep his own scandals under wraps, while he constantly seeks to expose the scandals of others.

Watch the video below to know more…