Kwaku Manu is jealous and seeks to destroy me because of envy- Lilwin fires back

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, the current king of Kumawood has finally broken his silence after Kwaku Manu explained his issues with the actor on Accra based Kingdom+ FM.

In a quick rebuttal, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin said his gifts and talents came from God and not any man as Kwaku Manu is boasting off.

Lilwin without mentioning names claims Kwaku Manu is jealous and seeks to destroy him just because he is envious of him.

He insisted his ways were carved by God himself and he is grateful only to him and not any man.

Sharing a video of himself and Kwaku Manu, Lilwin captioned:

Never underestimate the power of jealousy and the power of envy to destroy. Never underestimate that. It’s God that has guided my ways and made me who am I today. My Talent is God-given and A Gift to Mother Ghana Bein Gifted and Talented has lead me this far not man Am Most Grateful Almighty Father 3ye Adom !!!!!!!! Second Chance Nyame Aye Bi Please on a more serious note I need an additional School Bus #WezzyEmpire #Didimatem is still trending.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin reacts to Kwaku Manu’s allegations on Kingdom+ FM

Kwaku Manu speaking on Kingdom+ with Fiifi Pratt explained why he has been beefing Kwadwo Nkansah for so long.

In short, Kwaku Manu claims he practically made Lilwin who he is today but Lilwin does not respect him and is also ungrateful.

He went on to explain how he made a promise to make Lilwin a celebrity in the movie industry within one year when he first saw him and how he had to beg even directors and producers to make it a reality.

But Lilwin whom he referred to as “a small boy” does not respect and appreciate despite all that he suffered for him.

It’s unclear when this scuffle between Lilwin and Kwaku Manu will end but obvioulsy not anytime soon.

Ghpage is keenly following the beef between these two Kumawood kings and will keep you updated on any new development.