type here...
Entertainment

Kwaku Manu & juju are like brothers- Okatakyie Afrifa opens keys

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has threatened to teach Kumawood actor and media personality, Kwaku Manu a lesson he would never forget.

Okatakyie Afrifa sent threatening messages to the actor during the recent episode of his “For The Records” show.

According to Okatakyie, he has tolerated Kwaku Manu enough and thinks it is high time he responded to him.

Okatakyie Afrifa recounted how Kwaku Manu gave his platform to Nana Tornado to denigrate him and also directly fired shots at him on countless occasions, but he decided not to respond to any of them.

However, Okatakyie Afrifa has threatened Kwaku Manu to dare him again, promising that the actor would face his wrath should he do that.

Preliminary, Okatakyie Afrifa disclosed how Kwaku Manu & going to “juju” are like brothers, revealing how the actor uses charm on people.

He stated that he has a lot of dirty secrets about Kwaku Manu and wouldn’t hesitate to mar his reputation should he dare him.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Woba no adwuma b3n Na )y3- Rashad slaps sense into the mother of Tiktoker Yaa Baby after saying her...

What is the sense in publicly displaying a gun?- King Asu B reacts to Yaa Baby’s death

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, June 12, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker GhKobby shoots his girlfriend YaaBaby to death

Yaa Baby and GHKobby

Video of Yaa Baby flaunting the gun which was later used to kill her by her boyfriend

Baby Yaa

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

Baby Mama

Last TikTok post of Yaa Baby

Yaa Baby
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways