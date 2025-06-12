Kwaku Manu & juju are like brothers- Okatakyie Afrifa opens keys

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has threatened to teach Kumawood actor and media personality, Kwaku Manu a lesson he would never forget.

Okatakyie Afrifa sent threatening messages to the actor during the recent episode of his “For The Records” show.

According to Okatakyie, he has tolerated Kwaku Manu enough and thinks it is high time he responded to him.

Okatakyie Afrifa recounted how Kwaku Manu gave his platform to Nana Tornado to denigrate him and also directly fired shots at him on countless occasions, but he decided not to respond to any of them.

However, Okatakyie Afrifa has threatened Kwaku Manu to dare him again, promising that the actor would face his wrath should he do that.

Preliminary, Okatakyie Afrifa disclosed how Kwaku Manu & going to “juju” are like brothers, revealing how the actor uses charm on people.

He stated that he has a lot of dirty secrets about Kwaku Manu and wouldn’t hesitate to mar his reputation should he dare him.