Kwaku Manu mocks his ex-wife after she married Obroni Husband

One big news that has gained public interest is the story of Actor Kwaku Manu and his ex-wife who has now settled with a White Man.

Days ago, Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife, Diane, tied the knot with her American partner in a grand style.

The exclusive wedding video of Diane and her obroni husband whom she calls Kojo has surfaced online.

The video shows the simple yet lavish marriage ceremony to her wealthy obroni husband.

The videos, which have quickly gone viral on social media, offer a glimpse into the special day that has since captured the attention of many.

Despite the modest scale of the event, the wedding was nothing short of extravagant, as evident in the elegant decorations and the sumptuous food served to the guests.

The event, held in the United States, saw a significant turnout of Ghanaians from the diaspora, who came together to support Diane on her big day.

As Ghanaians are congratulating Diane, some social media users have also called her out for neglecting her kids.

According to these critics, Diane has abandoned the kids she shares with Kwaku Manu to marry another man based in the US and hasn’t set her eyes on them for the past 3 years.

These critics have been met with strong rebuttals from Diane’s loved ones and according to them, since no one knows what goes on behind the scenes behind Kwaku and Diane, the critics should shut up.

In a simple post, Kwaku Manu has reacted to the story of his ex-wife’s marriage to a White Man in the United States of America.

The Actor and Presenter shared a photo of himself and the kids with an emoji caption, Many people say that looking at the caption which had a laughing emoji, Kwaku Manu has the intention to mock his ex-wife.

Others say that he posted the photos to establish that though the wife has left him, he has these kids to console himself and thus has nothing to loose.

