Kwaku Manu finally reacts to getting cursed for sleeping with someone's wife
Kwaku Manu finally reacts to getting cursed for sleeping with someone’s wife

Kwaku Manu reacts to the viral curse video
A few moments ago, GhPage reported about a video of a UK based man raining curses on Kwaku Manu for sleeping with his wife.

The man claims Kwaku Manu says he is only friends with his wife but he sleeps with her anytime he wants and has practically snatched her.

He asked the gods to strike Kwaku Manu down as well as his wife, Afia Frimpomaa down and kill them if they have ever slept together.

Well, Kwaku Manu the popular Ghanaians actor whom many are pointing fingers at has finally reacted to the viral video.

In a video shared on his social media pages, Kwaku Manu cleared the air on the allegation being made against him.

According to Kwaku Manu, people should stop stretching their hands on him because he is not insane to sleep with someone else’s wife.

He denied being the Kwaku Manu being mentioned in the curses video. The actor explained it’s just coincidence that the person being cursed is called Kwaku Manu.

Watch Kwaku Manu’s reaction below

Already the fans and lovers of the popular Kumawood actor are celebrating the fact that he is not the one in the disgraceful video

