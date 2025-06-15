type here...
Entertainment

Kwaku Manu sells cocaine, k!lled his school children for rituals- Okatakyie Afrifa

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has shockingly disclosed that despite trying to be a saint, actor Kwaku Manu has a skeleton in his cupboard.

Okatakyie, following Kwaku Manu’s reply, stated that he had no time for the actor and that if he did, he would have made life a living hell for him.

However, the media personality made some shocking disclosures about actor cum media personality, Kwaku Manu.

According to Okatakyie Afrifa, when the actor had a school, he used to k!ll numerous schoolchildren for reasons best known to him.

Even now, Okatakyie Afrifa claims Kwaku Manu is into the selling of cocaine, the source of his wealth.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

President Mahama suspends D- levy implementation

Davido has not sent me the 5k dollars he promised- Ananzo cries out

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, June 15, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

GH Kobby’s father speaks for the first time

Yaa Baby GH Kobby

Okyeame Quophi finally addresses rumours of beating his wife Stacy Amoateng

Okyeame Quophi and Stacy Amoateng

Lady gathers her friends to lash her boyfriend for breaking up with her

Lady and her friends

Kwaku Manu sells cocaine, k!lled his school children for rituals- Okatakyie Afrifa

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways