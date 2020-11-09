- Advertisement -

When we all thought the hullabaloo about the identity of the father of actress Tracey Boakye’s baby girl, Nhyira has died off, an unknown woman has come out with a fresh allegation.

Casting minds back, amid the ‘Papa No’ saga, the news went viral that ex-president Mahama is the father of Tracey Boakye’s child whom she gave birth to some months ago.

Though there was no proof that Mahama is Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira’s father, several claims that popped up on social media were all pointed to the current NDC’s presidential aspirant that he has an intimate relationship with the actress.

Well, according to the yet to be identified woman in audio obtained by Ghpage, Dr Kweku Oteng [CEO of Angel Group of Companies] is the father of Tracey’s daughter and not Mahama as believed by many.

Sounding very certain on her claims, the mysterious woman rudely used some unprintable words on the Angel Group of Companies CEO as she explained what she knows regarding the ‘Papa No’ of Tracey’s child.

The woman seems to know more as she revealed in the audio that she’s distant relative to Actress/Producer Tracey Boakye. In the audio, the woman alleged that Dr Kwaku Oteng is a chronic womanizer.

After going through the stress to compare Tracey’s daughter [Nhyira] picture with Kwaku Oteng’s, the woman claims she has come to the firm conclusion that the child chip of an old block of the latter.

She dared Tracey Boakye, Mahama and Kwaku Oteng to go for a DNA test to show the world she’s saying nothing but the truth.

LISTEN CAREFULLY TO THE AUDIO BELOW;

NB: This is an allegation by a woman who claims to be more related to both parties; Tracey Boakye and Dr Kwaku Oteng.