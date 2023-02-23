The CEO of Angel Group of companies Kwaku Oteng has narrated how his first wife identified as Sister Yaa took care of him when he had nothing.

During the 50th birthday party of Sister Yaa, the business mogul took the microphone to thank her for all the things she did for him in the past when he was hustling to make a living.

According to him, his wife possesses all the qualities men are seeking in their wives and went ahead to reveal that at some point, she was the one running the home.

Dr Kwaku Oteng revealed that things were very hard for him but his wife came to his aid and started selling rice and yam to students so she could be able to get food for him and the other family members.

He continued that it didn’t end there as she also paid the school fees of the children because he was broke and didn’t have money to pay for such things.

The business mogul revealed that despite all those things she never complained and always prayed things would go well and due to that they’ve been married for the past 33 years without issues.

Watch the video below:

