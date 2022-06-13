- Advertisement -

Controversial and trouble make Kwame A Plus has slammed Feli Nuna once again after their infamous clash on UTV about three weeks ago.

Feli Nuna and Plus’ hot exchange of words on live TV followed after she was asked if her boyfriend invests in her profession during the deliberation, and she replied in the negative.

Feli’s announcement about her significant other was met with opposition from A Plus in particular.

“Your boyfriend is wealthy, but he does not work in the entertainment industry.” On Saturday, he questioned, “So you’re going to hunt for someone to invest while your partner hides his?”

“Does what you’re saying make sense?” Feli Nuna responded.

He didn’t have to invest in her craft because she stated their connection was simply personal and had nothing to do with her Hollywood interests.

However, the notorious socialite did not appear pleased with the response.

“You have a wealthy partner who refuses to put money into your music.” You went to someone else for money and the individual said he likes you, which made you angry. Let me tell you what doesn’t make sense: your boyfriend’s relocation. He described him as a fucking child.”

After their brawl, Feli Nuna granted several interviews on major radio and TV stations and slammed A Plus for behaving like an illogical person.

A Plus who is not delighted with Feli Nuna’s sublime shots at him has dropped another bombshell on the singer.

According to A Plus in a fast trending screenshotted Facebook post that has since gone viral, Feli Nuna is a bisexual.

He further mocked the songstress for still being an underground musician and attributed the cause to a spiritual problem.

As bragged by A Plus, he intentionally ridiculed Feli Nuna on live TV for her song to gain the mileage it deserves but it’s obvious she’s so ignorant to understand what he did for her.

Feli Nuna is yet to react to these damaging accusations from A Plus on her, hopefully, she will clear the air to maintain her dignity and reputation.