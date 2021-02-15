type here...
Next time build hospitals, not Cathedral – A Plus fires Ghana’s finance minister who has run to US to seek medical care

By Nazir Hamzah
Social commentator Kwame A Plus has advised the minister designate for finance Ken Ofori Attah to turn attention on building more better world class hospitals in the country to avoid be flown to abroad when he is sick.

A statement released by the finance ministry said the minister designate who was set to appear before the vetting committee is currently not in the country.

According to the statement the minister designate has been flown to the united states of America to seek medical attention after he had recovered from COVID-19. It said the minister had some complications after his recovery.

‘After recovering from COVID-19 last december, Mr Ofori Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise require further intervention not currently available in Ghana” the statement revealed.

Kwame A Pus reacting to the development wished the minister a speedy recovery but was quick to remind him also as the minister of finance in Ghana he should prioritize investing in health facilities in Ghana as well so he won’t be flown to the US or UK next time around.

“Speedy recovery sir. We shall remember you in prayer But please when you come back let’s look for donations to build a world-class hospital instead of a cathedral so that our leaders won’t travel all the way to America. See you soon stronger than ever,” he stressed.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

