Kwame A-Plus attacks Fuse ODG for supporting Feli Nuna

Political activist Kwame A-Plus has attacked British-Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG after the latter rebuked him for disrespecting his signee, Feli Nuna on live TV.

Kwame A-Plus in a long Instagram post accused the ‘Antenna’ hitmaker of pimping young girls and also involving himself in drugs.

A-Plus alleged that Fuse ODG uses his East Legon mansion to teach young men and women how to use drugs.

He also claimed that the young girls who visit Fuse ODG intending to become musicians are sexually exploited, most of them are underage.

He wrote; “Lion sleep!!! Always!! Lion sleep!!! If you wake lion up, lion ? go eat you.@fuseodg your greatest achievement as a musician was to buy a house at East Legon and teach young boys and girls how to do drugs. I came to your house and all I saw was young boys and girls doing drugs.

It was sad how young girls who wanted to be stars were being laid from room to room. Some of these girls looked underage. Do you know why police used to come around there? I felt sad for the young people, especially the girls. So you know what I did? Ask police commander Asare formerly of East Legon police station.

I told him to keep an eagle ? eye on you. I see you on the same level with Jeffrey Epstein. An amature R Kelly pretending to be supporting young girls? Bring yourself!! I’ll bite your cl!t*r!s hard!!! Cl*t? ???? Abi you be p**sy!!!”

This comes after Kwame A-Plus and Feli Nuna clashed on United Showbiz after the former described the latter’s boyfriend as ‘forken’ for failing to invest in her career.

Feli Nuna then hit back at Kwame A-Plus, describing him as a senseless man and a bully and resulted in an altercation on live TV.

Fuse ODG then took to social media to rally behind his newly signed artiste and slammed A-Plus for his behaviour on the show.

However, some netizens have slammed A-Plus over his needless attack on Fuse ODG. Read some comments below;

asem_mp3_nipe said; “This is all you know when they challenge your thinking p3 then you resort to blackmailing. We are waiting for those who will also bring your secret out”.

enyo_austina added; “A plus I love and like u soo much this is a no no. This is below the belt. See u disrespected her and she did same end of case. Why ruin someone’s career just like this. See we all have dirty rags indoors but we don’t wash it outside pls and pls just delete this. I’m soo disappointed in you ryt now”.

wisemanj.cudjoe stated; “Small misunderstanding norr u start dey blow horns. Snitch”.

qwesi_mcmallian commented; “I am a big fan but I think what you did to Feli Nuna is absolutely wrong”.

lauraowusu58 also said; “You are just like Abena Korkor”.

everything_nice_gh added; “How the hell does your wife deal with you? No wonder she’s relocated to another country. I now get it. I don’t blame her. I would too if I were her”.

xmonie; “What was your greatest achievement as a musician, and as at now, What is your greatest achievement. Mr know all. Masa komot”.