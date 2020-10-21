type here...
Kwame A Plus blasts Akufo-Addo over his silence amid police brutality in Nigeria

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Kwame A Plus(L) Preisdent Akufo-Addo(R)
Kwame A-Plus,  the General Manager of the Class Media Group (CMG) has blasted President Akufo-Addo for staying silent amid the police brutality in Nigeria.

The controversial media figure has expressed his total disillusionment in Nana Addo. According to him, the NPP organized a memorial for the late George Floyd with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

He is of the view that as we did for someone in another land so shall we also do for a direct neighbour, which in this case is Nigeria.

During the times when the call on the government to react to the death of the Black American who was murdered through police brutality in Minneapolis, Minnesota became so massive they responded.

As the chairman of ECOWAS, it will be very good of President Nana Addo to use his legislature power to intervene in the brutal killings of innocent protesters.

Sounding very angry, Mr Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) tagged all Africans as hypocrites. Because to him, we support what’s not ours and turn to neglect our very own.

Kwame A Plus made these statements during an InstaLive session.

In other related news, several reports said peaceful protestors had been killed in the Lagos on Tuesday night, scaling up not just the disaffection against the Nigeria government.

Source:GHPAGE

