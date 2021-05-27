- Advertisement -

Former sympathizer of the NPP Kwame A Plus has slammed the President of the country over his decision to burn down excavators being used for illegal mining.

The burning of excavators has become the new twist in the country as a way of stopping galamsey.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media that sees some excavators allegedly belonging to the NPP National Women organizer being burnt by some members of the anti-galamsey task force.

The act was condemned by many who were of the view that instead of the President and the task force burning down that heavy equipment, why don’t they use them to construct the bad roads in the country that is taking the lives of people.

Nana Akuffo Addo speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the first phase of the Law Village, said those against the burning of excavators and other equipment at illegal mining sites have the right to go to court to seek redress.

Kwame A Plus in reacting to the comment from the president stated that people should ask the government some questions in relation to the burning of heavy equipment by the former government.

According to him, there are better ways of dealing with the seized excavators but with the actions being taken by the government, if they are taken to the courts they would end up paying the owners of the excavators.

He continued that with all these happenings, it the citizens who are going to suffer because first of all their roads are not good and instead of the excavators to be used to do the roads they are burnt which means citizens would continue using the bad roads.

When the owners of the excavators take the case to court and they win, the same government would use the taxpayers’ money to pay them then go abroad to borrow money for dredging the Odaw river when the burnt excavators could have served that purpose.

Watch video below:

Kwame A Plus questioned why the government would want to put its citizens in hardship when they can do good things to help develop the country.