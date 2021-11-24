Kwame A Plus flaunts his three beautiful daughters for the first time – Video

- Advertisement -

For the first time, outspoken Ghanaian singer and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, often known as Kwame A-Plus has shown the faces of all his three beautiful daughters.

Kwame A-Plus was seen in a video sighted by GHpage in a hug posture with two of his daughters on his immediate left and right whiles the other was on the far end.

The first daughter introduced herself as Ama and revealed that she was 16 years old.

The second, who was already smiling before it was her turn, introduced herself as Betty and disclosed her age as 14.

The last girl introduced herself as Akua and stated that she was 13 years old.

