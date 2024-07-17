Kwame A Plus & his wife Akosua Vee in deep trouble over alleged UK Papers; Deep secrets drop

A Ghanaian man based abroad has alleged that a military officer in the UK was the one who sought custody of the politician’s kids.

Speaking in a self-made video inside a car, the GH-man based abroad alleged that he has a lot of deep information about Kwame A Plus and he will share it with the public very soon.

As alleged by the man, Kwame A Plus might serve a jail term as well as his wife plus the citizenship of his kids revoked if he reports them to UK authorities.

The reason for the man’s public outlash is yet to be known but judging from how he spoke, it appears Kwame A Plus might have picked up on someone inside his circle.

Some social media users have suggested that the man’s public attack on Kwame A Plus stems from his recent attack on Afia Akoto.

Recall that days ago, Kwame A Plus accused Afia Akoto of sending photos of her private parts to Mcbrown’s husband, Mr Maxwell.

In a rebuttal, Afia Akoto cautioned Kwame A Plus to retract and apologise to her which he refused.

Just yesterday, Afia Akoto dragged A Plus to court demanding GHS 5 million in damages.

Watch the video below to know more…