Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A Plus according to information will face the Police CID once again on July 17.

Last Friday, Kwame A Plus in a self-recorded video mentioned that he knows the person behind the gruesome assassination of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussien Suale.

After he made such a statement, netizens questioned why A Plus was withholding the information from the Ghana Police who are still investigating the matter after four years.

He later came out to explain that because of his experience with the police, he feels reluctant to give out the information and would only do that if he is given 24-hour protection.

However, he was invited to the Police headquarters yesterday which he gladly accepted and went but couldn’t finish providing the police with all the information he has on the murder of Ahmed.

It has been disclosed that he will be appearing again at the Cold Case Unit under the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to furnish them with more information.