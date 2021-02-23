- Advertisement -

Hiplife artiste Kwame A Plus has replied to Mona Gucci’s comments about his wife living in a poor condition in the United Kingdom.

In a video, A Plus revealed that he advised his wife to stop working and take care of their children because he is capable of providing for the needs of his family.

According to the political activist, women are supposed to be well taken care of by their partners and not allowed to work.

Kwame A Plus further rubbished Mona Gucci’s claim about his wife Akosua Vee, adding that they are in good condition.

He added that he is not bothered about Mona Gucci’s comment and that she is free to say anything about his family.

“I may not agree with what you have to say about me but I will defend your right to say it. Say whatever you want to say, feel free but it will change anything about me. I am tired of fighting with anyone”, Kwame A Plus stated.

Watch the video below;

A Plus made this comment after television presenter Mona Gucci in an interview with GhPage Tv disclosed that A Plus’s wife is unable to pay her rent in the United Kingdom.

According to Mona, A Plus is unable to take care of his family and that her (Mona) cousin is the one taking care of his wife.

She also exposed that the husband of Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown slept with her best friend.