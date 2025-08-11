type here...
Kwame A Plus replies to Prophet Roja’s doom prophecy about him

Hon. Kwame A-Plus has reacted to Prophet Roja’s doom prophecy about him.

Months ago, the self-styled “Dangerous Prophet” claimed to have foreseen a deadly accident involving the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, A Plus.

READ ALSO: Bechem: SDA church members perish in a gory accident

According to him, the accident would occur around Kasoa and could be fatal unless prayers were offered to avert it.

However, Kwame A-Plus has sharply responded to the prophecy in a Facebook post on Monday, August 11.

In a fiery clapback, the outspoken MP claimed God had also revealed something troubling about Prophet Roja’s future.

READ ALSO: Kofi Boat, Inusah Ahmed, Derrick van Yeboah & others extradited to the US

