Do illegal connection if the lights are still not coming – Kwame A Plus to Ghanaians in need of power

The energy crisis in the country is heightening in its bad state by day. People need light to carry on with their lives.

The Electricity Company of Ghana in the last 6 days has been facing challenges in serving it’s customers with prepaid credit.

Long queues have been formed at ECG accredited vendor shops across the country to reload their cards but no avail.

It is in this case that Kwame A Plus has advised Ghanaians to do illegal connections if the challenges with purchasing prepaid continues.

According to him in the self-recorded video, the hitch has and will cause more harm to users of light, especially business that thrive on the usage of electricity.

He let out to ECG that something must be done to salvage the situation amid throwing in an ‘advice’ to Ghanaians that they should resort to illegal connection of the prepaid problem still persists.